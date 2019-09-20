Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increases Stake in Novartis A G (NVS); Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake Maintained by Wealthtrust Axiom Llc

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 19,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 234,844 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 214,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 898,054 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 369,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77 million, up from 366,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 497,008 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: FDA STATEMENT ON NOVARTIS’S GILENYA REPORTED 2015; 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS REVIEW OF ASSETS REFLECTS FOCUS ON ORAL HEALTH AND OTC DRUGS, REVIEWING OPTIONS FOR NUTRITION CATEGORY; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Pay $218 a Share in Cash for AveXis; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 17/04/2018 – Novartis renews commitment to malaria elimination, investing USD 100 million to research and develop next-generation antimalarials; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS SANDOZ WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR GLOBAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF RESET, AND RESET-O

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,209 shares to 263,839 shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 527,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.