Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP); Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder First Long Island Investors Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 1.94 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82 million, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $164.7. About 1.37 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were bought by Humphries Brian. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 500 shares worth $34,015. Telesmanic Robert also sold $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 33,002 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ameriprise Fin reported 0.06% stake. 472,502 are held by Amp Cap Limited. Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 29,946 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na accumulated 31,612 shares. 44,730 were reported by Vision Cap Incorporated. Moneta Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Osterweis Mngmt reported 212,785 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 453,481 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 558,700 shares. Ci Inc reported 0.6% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Carroll accumulated 568 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp accumulated 258,200 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $530.91 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 2,886 shares to 132,984 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 12,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,139 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $12.12 million activity. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. 24,791 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $3.26 million on Tuesday, January 8. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of stock or 1,706 shares. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.