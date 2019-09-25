Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increases Position in Novartis A G (NVS); As Annaly Capital Management Com (NLY) Share Price Declined, Beck Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 61,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 256,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 318,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 7.88 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 369,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77 million, up from 366,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 1.29 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO SAYS CO. NEEDS TO `OPTIMIZE’ SANDOZ UNIT; 01/05/2018 – AveXis Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Novartis AG; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,676 shares to 554,463 shares, valued at $46.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 527,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.05 million for 8.93 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. On Monday, May 6 KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 300,000 shares. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 3.16 million shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 30,496 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 166,740 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 22.56M shares. Timber Hill Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Pictet Asset invested in 0.01% or 498,310 shares. Assetmark reported 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.07% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 654,807 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 107,102 shares. Courage Miller Prns Limited Company invested in 38,074 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 104,483 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 14,211 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16.34M shares. Oakworth accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares.