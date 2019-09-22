Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $868,496; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Position in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Has Lowered by $5.61 Million as Share Value Declined

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 212,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43M, up from 205,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 311,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.61M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 43,628 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,676 shares to 554,463 shares, valued at $46.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,752 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability reported 21,055 shares. Howard Cap accumulated 143,180 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.03M shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust Co reported 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,627 shares. Moreover, Brandes Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 273,375 shares. Moreover, Blue Capital has 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Comml Bank Na holds 32,706 shares. Evergreen Limited Com holds 0.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 34,840 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 55,096 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.69% or 131.52 million shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa holds 6,614 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 98,024 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.67% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 354,588 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manchester United +5% after shock win – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jefferies: Manchester United Has ‘Unparalleled Reach’ Among Sports Teams – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Manchester United plc Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Report Date – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manchester United: A Mild Q1 2019 That Needs To Be Followed By Impressive Performance On The Field. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold MANU shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 0.49% less from 33.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.45% or 159,755 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 171,387 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 700 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 12,216 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). 22,374 were reported by State Street. Spark Invest Limited Com holds 0.05% or 38,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Massachusetts Fin Co Ma holds 1.17M shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 25,777 shares. 105 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 44,151 shares. Fort LP stated it has 3,054 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 85,000 shares.