Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Price Rose; Thompson Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS) as Stock Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 4.14M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 212,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43M, up from 205,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $112.73. About 3.91M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 399,855 shares, valued at $53.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,758 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foothills Asset Ltd accumulated 39,352 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh reported 278,138 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 26.20 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.08% or 228,096 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ntv Asset Limited Company reported 24,635 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Burney has 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 102,704 shares. Old West Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,398 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 37,369 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,877 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 35,308 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,381 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,792 shares. South Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,980 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil approves 14 bidders for November offshore oil auction – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Stock Isnâ€™t in as Much Trouble as You Might Think – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, GVA, CVS and CADE – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,947 shares to 176,341 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,794 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).