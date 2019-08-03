Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased Amgen (AMGN) Position; Specialty Laboratories (SP) Sentiment Is 1.35

Specialty Laboratories Inc (SP) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 70 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 52 reduced and sold equity positions in Specialty Laboratories Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 22.38 million shares, up from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Specialty Laboratories Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 42 Increased: 51 New Position: 19.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 1974.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 20,931 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 21,991 shares with $4.18 million value, up from 1,060 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $112.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 55,847 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 48,891 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 265,677 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP reported 17,268 shares stake. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,899 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 2.76M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 3,000 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Pitcairn Com holds 16,726 shares. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wheatland Inc has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.69M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Consolidated Inv Ltd Llc invested in 2.13% or 22,434 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $208 target. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 5.21% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation for 334,198 shares. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owns 530,018 shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 3.51% invested in the company for 850,470 shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 3.26% in the stock. P2 Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.13 million shares.

