Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Holds Stake in Fedex (FDX); As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Cut by $451,400 Its Holding

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 7.33 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 135,566 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59 million, up from 132,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $157.26. About 2.91M shares traded or 28.48% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – First Coast News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $20.07 million activity. Varma Vivek C also sold $4.93 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,400 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 0.11% or 1.38M shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 0.19% or 1.39 million shares. First National Company holds 0.02% or 2,756 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.1% or 315,841 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 20,500 shares. 30,195 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital. Da Davidson Company has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,997 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communications holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 207,317 shares. Amer State Bank holds 0.21% or 8,783 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.37% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,496 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,139 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. 2,300 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L.