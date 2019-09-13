Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Holds Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 53,843 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50 million, down from 57,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 2.44 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 212,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43 million, up from 205,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $121.93. About 2.57 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Public Ltd Co accumulated 2.65% or 706,161 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Commerce invested in 53,843 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Spinnaker reported 79,297 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hodges Inc stated it has 50,189 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Company owns 2.16 million shares. Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 224,711 shares. Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.48% or 7,013 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Mngmt Lc has 2.8% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 146,504 shares. 3,450 are owned by Cabot. Btr Capital Mngmt invested 1.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spc Inc holds 0.14% or 5,135 shares. Thomas White Limited accumulated 6,218 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 1.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 166,598 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 3,324 shares to 42,957 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,293 shares to 494,758 shares, valued at $40.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,333 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.