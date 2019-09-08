Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Holds Position in International Business Machs (IBM); Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Lifted by Trust Company Of Toledo Na

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corporation invested in 72,392 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management holds 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 365,961 shares. Syntal Prns has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Michigan-based White Pine has invested 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). reported 5.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Catalyst Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 13,597 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 2.56% or 850,413 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Central Secs Corporation reported 100,000 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 323,490 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Knott David M invested in 0.07% or 1,400 shares. Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Freestone Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 162,124 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares to 561,139 shares, valued at $46.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,937 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Incorporated stated it has 117,909 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Catalyst Advsrs Llc reported 4,041 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,430 shares. Moreover, Brown Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,978 shares. Paw Cap accumulated 4,000 shares. Washington has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,023 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 4,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Field And Main Bankshares reported 2,785 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 14,443 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 9,740 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank owns 1,602 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).