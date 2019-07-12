Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Holds Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Stake by $1.54 Million

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 12.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,807 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.20 million, up from 247,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 15.33M shares traded or 123.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 3.32% or 89,496 shares. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5.45 million are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Lc. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corp invested in 44,591 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Invest Counsel reported 56,042 shares. Cypress Funds reported 289,000 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Llc stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jnba Financial holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,830 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 518,435 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 3.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw has invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company holds 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.17M shares. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.54% or 7,181 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 109,947 were reported by Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Kings Point Management has 1.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,232 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 1,569 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.85% or 1.65M shares. Btc Capital Mngmt accumulated 72,135 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Primecap Management Ca holds 4,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,558 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 1.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Tru holds 0.03% or 4,858 shares. First City Mgmt accumulated 13,708 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Limited Co has invested 2.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,404 shares to 53,682 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).