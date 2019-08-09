Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $5.06 Million; Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Cut Its Stake

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 5.20M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 43,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 405,455 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.82M, down from 448,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny stated it has 228,182 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Colony Gp Llc has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 452,324 shares. Check Mgmt Inc Ca reported 6,842 shares stake. Baskin Ser Inc accumulated 177,441 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Lc has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ancora Lc has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 240,830 shares. Mawer Invest Management Ltd holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.90M shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 3.72% or 314,161 shares. Stanley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 58,295 shares. 42,400 were accumulated by West Family Investments Inc. Credit Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Com has 37,354 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 209,650 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 4.07% or 194,091 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Sports Ambassadors bringing in Winning Results for Sporting Goods Sales – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 08, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15B for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares to 88,741 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).