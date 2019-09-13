Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Lifted by $868,496 as Market Value Rose; Qs Investors Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 145,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.09M, up from 143,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $187.66. About 4.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Android phone users have noticed that Facebook has saved a virtual trove of their personal call data for years:; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Tell Congress Facebook Made `Big Mistake’ on Multiple Fronts; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse–Update; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message,’ says @BradleyTusk; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 7,004 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 212,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43M, up from 205,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $121.67. About 1.70M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 6,128 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Co invested in 0.91% or 12,143 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 5,341 shares. Hanlon Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,985 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 503,871 shares. 47,453 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White. 802,646 were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. Bessemer Gp stated it has 451,633 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And holds 58,160 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 2.14M shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,502 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Lc invested in 1,848 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,062 shares to 234,295 shares, valued at $43.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,193 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 1.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs Power Inc reported 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,297 are held by Driehaus Mgmt Limited Company. Cortland Assocs Mo reported 8.4% stake. Carmignac Gestion reported 7.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ems Cap LP holds 8.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 668,510 shares. Gladius Capital Management LP owns 9,967 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.28M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 10% or 2.20 million shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com has 1.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,116 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 19.81M shares. First Com has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Interactive Fin holds 1.06% or 11,947 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,956 shares to 23,180 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 15,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,111 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).