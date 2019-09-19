Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Stake By $868,496; Textron (TXT) Shorts Down By 3.57%

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) had a decrease of 3.57% in short interest. TXT’s SI was 5.02 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.57% from 5.21M shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 3 days are for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT)’s short sellers to cover TXT’s short positions. The SI to Textron Inc’s float is 2.15%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.76. About 99,527 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – New Advanced Vertical Lift Center Showcases Bell’s Innovative Flight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 7,004 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 212,381 shares with $26.43 million value, up from 205,377 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 564,088 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,676 shares to 554,463 valued at $46.49M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,600 shares and now owns 399,855 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 17.82% above currents $124.09 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc owns 35,505 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 4,563 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 18,558 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested 1.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Auxier Asset Management has 24,522 shares. Mirae Asset Com Limited has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 101,722 shares. Moreover, Zevin Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,145 shares. 2.56 million are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability reported 257,468 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.73 million shares. New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa invested in 6,614 shares. Narwhal has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 0.22% or 663 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Llc has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,600 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was bought by REED DEBRA L.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.91 billion. It operates through five divisions: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. The Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Textron Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 0.1% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 305 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 4,806 shares. State Street holds 0.04% or 10.47M shares. Hrt Lc accumulated 6,913 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 36,650 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 2.61 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 19,207 shares in its portfolio. 2,230 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 28,439 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Da Davidson And reported 12,340 shares. Trinity Street Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 545,083 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 4,200 shares.