Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped By $500,050 Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Position; Polar Securities Boosted Open Text (Put) (OTEX) Position By $1.87 Million

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 3,650 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)'s stock rose 14.43%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 238,351 shares with $32.69 million value, up from 234,701 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $40.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $154.3. About 593,506 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc increased Open Text Corp (Put) (OTEX) stake by 566.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 49,300 shares as Open Text Corp (Put) (OTEX)'s stock rose 7.74%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 58,000 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 8,700 last quarter. Open Text Corp (Put) now has $11.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 186,342 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brazilian Telecom Leader TIM S/A Digitally Transforms Invoicing with OpenText Customer Experience Management – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OpenText AppWorks Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 186,472 shares to 6,328 valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tapestry Inc (Put) stake by 318,240 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) was reduced too.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 545,446 shares to 10,583 valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 8,235 shares and now owns 485,739 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Travelers Companies had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 9.