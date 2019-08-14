Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped At&T (T) Position by $534,130 as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Upped Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 17,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 160,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 143,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 88C; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 49,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 43,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan And has 3.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,299 shares. Cap Invest Service Of America Incorporated invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Invest Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 49,797 shares. Westchester Management Inc has 5.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,814 shares. New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ativo Ltd stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signature Est And Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 139,369 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelton Capital has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 7.53 million shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wills Finance Gru holds 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 34,540 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 24,381 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Mu Co Limited reported 34,000 shares stake. Churchill Management Corp has 65,869 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 79,309 shares or 3.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff holds 1.7% or 101,387 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 1.75 million shares. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.07% or 195,465 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Llc invested in 121,342 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability has invested 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mai Capital Mgmt invested 0.74% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lvm Limited Mi has invested 2.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 8,316 were reported by White Pine Com. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lee Danner Bass reported 0.58% stake. Pnc Services Group Inc stated it has 11.05 million shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 38,730 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 545,446 shares to 10,583 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).