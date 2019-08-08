Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding as Stock Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Its Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $118.31. About 651,743 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 1.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 Stocks That Every 20-Year-Old Should Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Waste Management Is Extended and Could Correct Lower – TheStreet.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 28,700 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 669,584 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 88,490 were reported by Pinnacle. Moreover, Sol Capital Management Co has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs owns 1,420 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management owns 15,309 shares. Sns Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,381 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 7,200 were accumulated by Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 61,522 shares. 84,392 are held by Nomura Asset Management Company Limited. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 9,025 shares. 36,400 are held by Summit Wealth Advsr Ltd Company. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 1,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.72M for 25.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 44,452 shares to 261,229 shares, valued at $36.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,747 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,464 shares to 15,942 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).