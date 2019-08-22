Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Danaher (DHR) Stake By $362,076; 1 Analysts Covering Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $5100 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is -3.50% below currents $45.39 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. See Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Rating: Hold New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $39.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,743 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 322,164 shares with $42.53M value, down from 324,907 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 436,474 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.09 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 41.45 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

More notable recent Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tradeweb Markets: Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2019 IPO Scorecard – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Himax and GTS Announce 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution for Automation Production in Shoe Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 49,356 shares traded. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,486 shares to 27,983 valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 20,931 shares and now owns 21,991 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 6,867 shares. 237,722 are held by Stack Fincl Management. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 23,503 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 3,397 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 150 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Klingenstein Fields & Lc reported 0.39% stake. Callahan Advsrs, a Texas-based fund reported 30,876 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management holds 0.1% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C reported 1.57 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communications owns 29,392 shares. Cetera Advisor Network owns 7,968 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,183 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More important recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $125 lowest target. $137.86’s average target is -1.30% below currents $139.68 stock price. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $130 target. UBS maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $138 target in Thursday, February 28 report.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.