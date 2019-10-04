Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Position by $369,150; Market Value Declined; Riverpark Capital Management Stake In Eog Res (EOG) Was Has Boosted

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 32,799 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 30,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $149.9. About 183,771 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 23,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 82,072 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65M, up from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 614,278 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 54,868 shares to 139,138 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 8,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,320 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr holds 3,707 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baillie Gifford & invested in 4.81 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America owns 1,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 24,136 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Company Ca holds 23,765 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 13 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc accumulated 883,178 shares. The New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated owns 748,069 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 37 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $991.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,293 shares to 494,758 shares, valued at $40.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,193 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).