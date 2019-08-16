Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $385,632 as Share Value Rose; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.80 Million as Stock Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 1.27M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89 million, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 20.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 23.90M shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 5.27 million shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali has 1,600 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Mgmt holds 3.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 58,946 shares. Wms Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 133,484 are held by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Liability invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Mngmt LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,379 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Invest owns 56,112 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 642,475 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,369 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 162,124 shares for 4.3% of their portfolio. Finemark Comml Bank holds 266,623 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares to 332,340 shares, valued at $60.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10,280 shares to 106,019 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).