Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $308,172; Valuation Rose; American Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by $2.49 Million

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 260,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, down from 262,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 11,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 474,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.05 million, down from 485,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 325,042 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Pro Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.62% or 209,988 shares. Altavista Wealth Management has 51,277 shares. Research Glob Investors invested in 5.78 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.49% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 114,205 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 755,937 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 132,439 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Rowland & Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 2,133 shares. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Club Co Na invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,122 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Lvw Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.86% or 26,412 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com has 726,066 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Ltd reported 13,328 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,161 shares to 268,048 shares, valued at $42.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.38 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited accumulated 0.01% or 11,555 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 110 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 7,005 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP has 312,816 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 137 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Communications Ltd holds 1.05% or 4,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 1,664 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 12,976 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,125 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,021 shares. 60,005 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. 75,450 were reported by Utd Ser Automobile Association. 24,082 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Victory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11,930 shares to 23,310 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.