Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Stake in Dover (DOV) by $4.56 Million; Fayez Sarofim & Company Holds Position in Lockheedmartincorp (LMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Lockheedmartincorp (LMT) by 200.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 1,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Lockheedmartincorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin-built NASA lnSight Lander Officially on its Way to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, CO ANNOUNCED JV TO PURSUE NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM, FOR GERMAN BUNDESWEHR; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 49,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.93 million, up from 302,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 978,504 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Near-Term Momentum Could Be Running Low – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SpaceX Sues the Government Over $2 Billion In Rocket Contracts – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and where Orlando ranks in new commuter study – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fit For Success: Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellite Encapsulated and Prepared for Launch – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,355 are held by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 2,901 were reported by Strategic Global Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Counselors has 0.36% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 27,901 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 0.49% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 810 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 45,053 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2,100 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 672 shares. Sfmg has 713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.02% or 456 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 7 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Camelot Portfolios Limited Company has 2,113 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Private Advisors holds 1.47% or 16,168 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20,812 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $84.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 44,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Altriagroupinc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Dover Corporation’s Restructuring Make It a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Dover President And Chief Executive Officer To Speak At 2019 Electrical Products Group Conference – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dover Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dividend Stocks With a 60-Year Streak of Increasing Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 545,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,583 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation reported 2,960 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 36,030 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Trust Department Mb State Bank N A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Korea Inv has 0.08% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Keybank National Association Oh holds 49,289 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp, New York-based fund reported 130,000 shares. 41 are owned by Cypress Management Ltd (Wy). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 434 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0% or 3,586 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 8.81 million shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. The insider Cabrera Ivonne M sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609. The insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares.