Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $4.05 Million; Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Lam Research (LRCX) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 1387.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $149.72. About 545,693 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $210.49. About 592,054 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ITW Board of Directors Approves Seven Percent Dividend Increase – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch & In owns 15,573 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 2.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 27,700 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 5,083 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,416 were reported by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. Logan Mgmt owns 2,655 shares. St Germain D J Com invested in 0.12% or 7,860 shares. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 3,321 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 9,432 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital reported 545 shares stake. Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.09% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 64,477 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2,063 shares. Smith Moore & has invested 0.61% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt reported 28,868 shares stake. City holds 10,705 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,155 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,164 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).