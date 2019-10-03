Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Novartis A G (NVS) Stake By $329,511; KONICA MINOLTA HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHA (KNCAF) Sellers Decreased By 12.59% Their Shorts

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 0.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 3,621 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 369,831 shares with $33.77 million value, up from 366,210 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $195.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 1.29M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Gets FDA Approval of Tafinlar + Mekinist; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 23/03/2018 – Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 10/04/2018 – Novartis: DISPERZ(R) Receives FDA Approval to Treat TSC-associated Partial-Onset Seizures; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly(R) (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 17/04/2018 – Novartis renews commitment to malaria elimination, investing USD 100 million to research and develop next-generation antimalarials

KONICA MINOLTA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) had a decrease of 12.59% in short interest. KNCAF’s SI was 1.97M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 12.59% from 2.26 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19722 days are for KONICA MINOLTA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)’s short sellers to cover KNCAF’s short positions. It closed at $7.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,062 shares to 234,295 valued at $43.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 10,841 shares and now owns 491,193 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Sank Today – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis, Microsoft team for AI drug development – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

More news for Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Konica Minolta Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Meet A New 3-D Printing Stock With A P/E Of 40: MGI Digital Graphic Technology – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 19, 2014 is yet another important article.

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.53 billion. The firm develops, makes, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate products, prepress production systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, medical imaging filling systems, medical imaging information workstations, pulse oximeters, jaundice meters, and diagnosis medicines, as well as offers medical management ICT services.