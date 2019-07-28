Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Shares Rose; Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Declined While Partner Fund Management LP Cut Its Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 1387.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 119.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 188,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, down from 309,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. 14,500 shares were sold by Hartnett John R., worth $1.99 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 370 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,829 shares in its portfolio. 25.44 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa accumulated 10,476 shares. First Natl Trust holds 13,402 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,927 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 32,335 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 452 are owned by Moody Comml Bank Division. Andra Ap accumulated 0.17% or 40,000 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 275,759 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,189 shares. Oakworth holds 2,086 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,063 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,139 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taking A Look At Illinois Tool Works – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 165,134 shares to 721,229 shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals In by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 10,880 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 640,294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has 57,387 shares. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15,255 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc owns 8,523 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 1.32% or 136,805 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 4,021 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 238,725 shares stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 20,817 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 282,030 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP has invested 0.34% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).