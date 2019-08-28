Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) as Shares Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Decreased Its British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Stake by $556,370; Share Price Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 59.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 13,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,246 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386,000, down from 22,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 2.26 million shares traded or 34.32% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 6,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 561,139 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.67 million, down from 567,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 2.65 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares to 238,351 shares, valued at $32.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HHS pledges $23M for Merck’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na, Ohio-based fund reported 59,101 shares. Capital Intl Ca reported 20,871 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 265,000 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hartford Fincl Mngmt Inc invested in 27,285 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 19,947 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 27,203 shares stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 310 shares. 1,443 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated. The Maryland-based First Bancshares Trust has invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Appleton Prtn Ma owns 44,975 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Harvest Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). At Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).