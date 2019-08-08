Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased By $385,632 Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position; Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Has 1.83 Sentiment

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 67,937 shares with $7.06 million value, down from 71,681 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $51.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.36. About 792,917 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.71 million for 25.96 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Chubb Limited stake by 44,452 shares to 261,229 valued at $36.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 2,161 shares and now owns 268,048 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $27.35 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 4.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.

Adirondack Trust Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I for 11,873 shares.