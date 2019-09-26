Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $744,800; As Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Price Declined, Coatue Management Has Upped Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 399,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.57M, down from 405,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 14.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 148.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 8,074 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 3,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 166,068 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 132,557 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $707.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 79,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 41,723 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 8,074 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. 750 were accumulated by Optimum Invest. Glenmede Tru Na reported 128 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 21,285 shares. Alberta Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 51,004 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 7,559 shares. Navellier & holds 0.15% or 9,903 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Group Lc holds 0.33% or 26,947 shares. Voya Mngmt Llc owns 6,736 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability reported 9.34 million shares. Bar Harbor Tru Services invested in 138,035 shares or 11.44% of the stock. 13,012 are held by Burt Wealth Advisors. Hayek Kallen Management holds 82,912 shares or 7.04% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 5.85% or 11.48 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 9.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sphera Funds Mngmt holds 53,741 shares. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 1.38% or 27,223 shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Florida-based Transamerica has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Ltd owns 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,139 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.45M shares. Crestwood Advsrs Lc reported 657,704 shares stake. The California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Ltd Co stated it has 20,277 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.