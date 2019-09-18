Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $659,982; As Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 75,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 420,168 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, down from 496,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 61,193 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 232,333 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.56 million, down from 236,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 132,367 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 604,607 shares stake. D E Shaw Com owns 69,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 58,468 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Reilly Financial Advisors reported 361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 19,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 24,995 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn stated it has 300,976 shares. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 56,150 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 15,392 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,823 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cls Lc invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 40,453 were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts Corporation.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78M for 22.67 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.