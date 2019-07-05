Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $343,599; Shares Rose; Bruce & Co Holding in Amerco (UHAL) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $376.51. About 18,088 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82M, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.73. About 1.39M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOREX-Dollar falls to one-week low vs yen on Fed rate cut bets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Growing Attention On The Slowing Global Economy – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S.-China Trade Truce Brings Big Pre-Market Gains – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ADP Research Institute to Gather Leading US Economists for State of the Labor Market Summit 2019 at the Harvard Club of New York City – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Ends Fiscal 2019 On A Strong Note, But Will It Sustain Momentum In Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60M for 11.56 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.