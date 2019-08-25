Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Position By $632,526; CELEXUS (CXUS) Shorts Lowered By 18.18%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 19.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 4,486 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 27,983 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 23,497 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $114.78B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

CELEXUS INC (OTCMKTS:CXUS) had a decrease of 18.18% in short interest. CXUS’s SI was 900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.18% from 1,100 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CELEXUS INC (OTCMKTS:CXUS)’s short sellers to cover CXUS’s short positions. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 147 shares traded. Celexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXUS) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Celexus, Inc. intends to participate in the process of growing, harvesting, drying, extracting, and refining of the end product of pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol . The company has market cap of $15.71 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

