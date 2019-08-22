Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted By $3.96 Million Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; Shorts at NEXIEN BIOPHARMA (NXEN) Lowered By 24.39%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 1974.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 20,931 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 21,991 shares with $4.18M value, up from 1,060 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.08. About 1.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion

NEXIEN BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:NXEN) had a decrease of 24.39% in short interest. NXEN’s SI was 3,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.39% from 4,100 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 10 days are for NEXIEN BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:NXEN)’s short sellers to cover NXEN’s short positions. It closed at $0.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 333,258 shares to 6,330 valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,743 shares and now owns 322,164 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $218.22’s average target is 6.93% above currents $204.08 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Mizuho maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Nexien BioPharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company has market cap of $5.37 million. The firm was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc. and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc. in September 2018. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Glendale, Colorado.