Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Decreased Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake; Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Shorts Up By 12.93%

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 2.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 10,841 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 491,193 shares with $42.56M value, down from 502,034 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $27.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.77. About 201,418 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M

Ohio Valley Banc Corp (NASDAQ:OVBC) had an increase of 12.93% in short interest. OVBC’s SI was 85,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.93% from 75,800 shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 18 days are for Ohio Valley Banc Corp (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s short sellers to cover OVBC’s short positions. The SI to Ohio Valley Banc Corp’s float is 2.22%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 2,601 shares traded. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) has declined 26.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OVBC News: 04/05/2018 – Strong thunderstorms threaten to hit Ohio Valley, New England and Texas; 18/04/2018 – OVBC Announces Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Ohio Valley Elec. Rtgs Unafctd By FES Filing; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulations; Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Special Local Regulations Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ohio Valley Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVBC); 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zones; Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Safety Zones Update; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Valley Banc 1Q EPS 71c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 5,200 shares. 130 were accumulated by Fred Alger. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.1% or 4,986 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 66,898 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Grp has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Principal Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 326,197 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 88,033 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 51 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 40 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 318,388 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.13% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.82% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Gotham Asset Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 181,850 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.43% above currents $85.77 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06 million for 24.65 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products. The company has market cap of $171.50 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

