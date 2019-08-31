Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Cut Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $385,632; Stevens Capital Management LP Position in Udr (UDR) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 36,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 87,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 124,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.16 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 22,199 shares to 394,345 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 16,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America reported 1.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Pggm Invests holds 5.08M shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0.06% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 23,007 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 63,225 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.45% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 32,594 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 423,831 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 4.82 million shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Palladium Ptnrs Lc owns 0.3% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 91,431 shares. 36,400 were reported by Brown Advisory. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 522,039 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated Inc reported 333 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,150 were reported by Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. City has 1.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 38,966 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 52,300 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 941 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,977 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 3,100 shares. Palladium Prns Llc stated it has 4,641 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 0.35% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bailard holds 0.38% or 58,786 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.82% or 15,209 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Com stated it has 2,101 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 76 shares.