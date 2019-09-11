Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Cut Its Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Share Price Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Northeast Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $846,630

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 333,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 339,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 7.42M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 127,093 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41M, down from 131,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 3.18 million shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.09B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 138,272 shares to 536,747 shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,546 shares to 252,170 shares, valued at $29.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.