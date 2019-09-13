Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Cut Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (RADLY) Sellers Decreased By 50% Their Shorts

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 0.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,062 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 234,295 shares with $43.29 million value, down from 236,357 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $194.32. About 857,887 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49

RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. RADLY’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s short sellers to cover RADLY’s short positions. It closed at $22.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raia Drogasil S.A. engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumes, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. It operates through a network of 1,457 stores in 18 states of Brazil. It has a 53.48 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.