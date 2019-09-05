Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; LUCKY MINERALS ORDINARY SHARES CAN (LKMNF) Shorts Increased By 22.73%

LUCKY MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) had an increase of 22.73% in short interest. LKMNF’s SI was 2,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.73% from 2,200 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 0 days are for LUCKY MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:LKMNF)’s short sellers to cover LKMNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.033 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 98.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 333,258 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 6,330 shares with $412,000 value, down from 339,588 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $81.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 2.08 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,486 shares to 27,983 valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 49,084 shares and now owns 351,100 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79.89’s average target is 24.07% above currents $64.39 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,394 were accumulated by Hightower Trust Service Lta. Jlb & Assoc holds 8,656 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Company stated it has 88,573 shares. Indiana Tru And Management invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fosun Limited holds 1.63% or 396,443 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 1.82% or 120,941 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.13% or 328,891 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc owns 28,991 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 3,585 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Management L P. Amica Retiree has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has 338,124 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.36 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lucky Minerals Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $4.35 million. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Emigrant project located in Montana; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the St. It currently has negative earnings. Julien project located in Montana.