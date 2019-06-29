Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) by $4.05 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Has Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Company

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 3,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, up from 111,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 1387.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $150.81. About 1.62M shares traded or 28.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares to 71,911 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,792 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Management Llp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brave Asset Inc has 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,109 shares. Bangor Retail Bank stated it has 23,121 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 65,803 were reported by Meritage Port Management. Moreover, Stonebridge Mngmt has 3.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 72,195 shares. Troy Asset Management invested in 128,974 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 11,635 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0% or 74 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aqr Capital Ltd stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,684 shares. 69,349 are owned by Capital Advsrs Ok. Pggm Invests has 1.87 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. sold $1.99M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,641 are owned by Gould Asset Mgmt Ca. Huntington Bankshares owns 311,584 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Lc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 16,330 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 150,718 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,454 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited owns 142,210 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.2% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 45,150 shares. 84,411 were reported by Lathrop Investment Mgmt. Horizon Lc accumulated 1,467 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 7,210 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 9,268 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Leavell Investment Mngmt reported 17,270 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

