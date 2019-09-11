Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted At&T (T) Stake by $534,130; Vigilant Capital Management Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $825,920 as Market Valuation Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 12,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 17,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 160,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 143,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 43.69M shares traded or 47.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,394 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Lc owns 8,317 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 5,568 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com holds 11,544 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Groesbeck Invest Management Nj owns 118 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hemenway Tru Ltd has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,938 shares. Ironwood Fincl Llc invested in 0.13% or 139 shares. Meridian Mgmt owns 1,835 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Windsor Capital Management Ltd Company owns 147 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.72% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc holds 123,488 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 5,576 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.72% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stearns Fincl Ser Group Incorporated holds 27,850 shares. Community Fincl Ser Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 21,566 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 48,145 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.24% or 21,322 shares. First Merchants holds 0.39% or 76,791 shares. New England Rech & Management Inc has invested 0.86% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 160,221 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 71,947 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Bangor Retail Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 48,850 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt owns 60,108 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.