Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019; Shorts at LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (LCSHF) Lowered By 22.22%

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:WWW) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s current price of $29.03 translates into 0.34% yield. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 468,686 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 10/05/2018 – OPTIMIZERX HOLDER WOLVERINE URGES COMPANY TO PURSUE SALE; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Size of Board Reduced to 10 Seats From 11; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 15.44 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $279,200 activity. $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares were bought by BOROMISA JEFFREY M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Millennium Limited Co holds 0.01% or 130,983 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 501,900 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 58,350 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). The Vermont-based Community Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 48,696 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Inv Management. 285,038 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 64,378 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 2.43 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.84M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9.05M were reported by Vanguard Gru Inc.

