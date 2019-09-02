Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019; Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (SHEN) Shorts Raised By 24.92%

Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (NASDAQ:SHEN) had an increase of 24.92% in short interest. SHEN’s SI was 677,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.92% from 542,500 shares previously. With 158,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Shenandoah Telecommunications CO (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s short sellers to cover SHEN’s short positions. The SI to Shenandoah Telecommunications CO’s float is 1.46%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 70,760 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 21/03/2018 – Dir Burch Gifts 400 Of Shenandoah Telecom Co; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Rev $151.7M; 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend; 12/03/2018 Shenandoah Telecom Declines Most in Over a Year; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Net $60.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Shenandoah Telecommunications Compa, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHEN); 22/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $68.7M; 27/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Tourism to Shenandoah National Park Creates $95.8 million in Economic Benefits

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:WWW) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s current price of $25.95 translates into 0.39% yield. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.15 million shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q EPS 48c; 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $279,200 activity. $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares were bought by BOROMISA JEFFREY M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gru Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.17 million shares. Papp L Roy And Associates stated it has 6,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 93,925 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru reported 231 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.32 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 9,735 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Northern Corporation has 1.45 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp has 8,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 83,704 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 29,220 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user clients and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. It has a 27.43 P/E ratio. The firm operates in three divisions: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline.

