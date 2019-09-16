Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019; Peak Asset Management Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Peak Asset Management Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peak Asset Management Llc acquired 3,495 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Peak Asset Management Llc holds 73,275 shares with $8.19M value, up from 69,780 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $384.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:WWW) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s current price of $29.74 translates into 0.34% yield. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 851,084 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.10; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 5.36% above currents $120.23 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 43,282 shares. 37,087 are held by Horizon Invest Limited Liability Co. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.97% stake. Sei Invests Comm invested in 1.23M shares. 79,882 were reported by Compton Management Ri. Cypress Cap Gp holds 83,925 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 2,965 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Mgmt Lc owns 2,117 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 1.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability holds 130,121 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Prudential Plc has invested 2.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burney holds 36,162 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 9,032 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 25,689 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Vermont has 1.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gp stated it has 20,113 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com accumulated 41,222 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 137,678 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 15,660 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 194,370 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) or 50,318 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Smithfield Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 110 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 19,915 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 28,786 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 29,626 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 1.47M shares stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company holds 247,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,200 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Friday, May 31.

