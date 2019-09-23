Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019; LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (LNNNF) Shorts Increased By 1.06%

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:WWW) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s current price of $27.93 translates into 0.36% yield. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 2.08M shares traded or 143.83% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 10/05/2018 – OPTIMIZERX HOLDER WOLVERINE URGES COMPANY TO PURSUE SALE; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

LEONI AG NUERNBERG ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:LNNNF) had an increase of 1.06% in short interest. LNNNF’s SI was 458,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.06% from 453,700 shares previously. It closed at $15.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $518.34 million. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Wolverine World Wide Announces New $400 Million Share Repurchase Program

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $279,200 activity. The insider BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought $279,200.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

