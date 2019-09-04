Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019; Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:WWW) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s current price of $24.80 translates into 0.40% yield. Wolverine World Wide Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 508,462 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.10; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 10/05/2018 – OPTIMIZERX HOLDER WOLVERINE URGES COMPANY TO PURSUE SALE; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 63 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 76 sold and trimmed stock positions in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The funds in our database now hold: 246.15 million shares, down from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Brookfield Property Partners LP in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 47 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $279,200 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M also bought $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Friday, May 31.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. for 81.72 million shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owns 3.49 million shares or 4.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Llc has 3.72% invested in the company for 428,097 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 3.6% in the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc., a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 703,000 shares.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. owns, operates, and invests in commercial properties in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $17.90 billion. As of April 1, 2013, the firm had interests in approximately 300 office and retail properties covering approximately 250 million square feet; approximately 15,600 multi-family units; and 29 million square feet of industrial space, as well as an 18 million square foot office development pipeline. It has a 13.67 P/E ratio. It also has investments in distressed and under-performing real estate assets and businesses; and commercial real estate mortgages and mezzanine loans.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 930,586 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – SPECIAL COMMITTEE, COMPRISED OF NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDED GGP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DEAL; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy U.S. mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE