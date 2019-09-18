Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Position by $820,260 as Valuation Declined; First National Trust Co Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $611,675 as Shares Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 30,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.64 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 468,686 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 04/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 174,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 159,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27,935 shares to 26,799 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 63,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,361 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 630,760 shares. Fenimore Asset reported 10,659 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 48.35 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il has 0.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 24,199 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,540 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd owns 492,673 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Cls Lc holds 0% or 1,888 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 91,644 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 389,089 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kames Capital Public Limited Liability invested in 2.31% or 1.97 million shares. Pioneer Retail Bank N A Or holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,639 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold WWW shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 68,187 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 37,331 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 110 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 473,508 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) or 17,402 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 465,307 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.15% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 1.96 million shares. Of Vermont accumulated 700 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Gabelli Funds Limited holds 120,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 211,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp owns 0.29% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 830,127 shares. Shelton holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 9,119 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,200 activity.

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WWW’s profit will be $55.86M for 11.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Stocks Trading At The Steepest Discount To Sales – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Elga Coal Complex Linked to Russia’s United Energy Grid – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Volt Information Sciences Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to â€œVOLTâ€ – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes announces continued strong order growth through August 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This TSX Pot Stock Could Skyrocket If It Debuts on the NYSE – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 17, 2019.