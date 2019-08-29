Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Holder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Lowered Its Stake by $420,000; Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stock Rose While Geode Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 49,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.94 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 6,654 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 18,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 723,798 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN UPON RETIREMENT OF TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Aperio Ltd Company owns 450,736 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc holds 0.08% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 42,320 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 150,832 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Co has 11,459 shares. 15,240 are owned by Cibc World Markets Incorporated. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 665 shares. Strs Ohio owns 32,430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 111,875 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 15,835 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 2,657 shares. 10,005 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Incorporated. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Edge Wealth Llc has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 29,395 shares to 329,799 shares, valued at $23.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 40,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa, France-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 119,512 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C reported 1.18 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 91,842 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. 2.02M are held by Fmr. Shelton holds 0.04% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 15,100 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.1% or 73,875 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Incorporated reported 749,181 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Captrust Finance Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 637 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 278,887 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,434 shares to 472,268 shares, valued at $36.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FGM) by 10,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).