Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

As Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories companies, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide Inc. 32 1.07 N/A 2.00 13.55 Deckers Outdoor Corporation 152 2.08 N/A 9.14 17.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corporation. Deckers Outdoor Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wolverine World Wide Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Deckers Outdoor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 8.2% Deckers Outdoor Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 18.1%

Volatility & Risk

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wolverine World Wide Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Deckers Outdoor Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Wolverine World Wide Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Deckers Outdoor Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a consensus price target of $38.8, and a 44.61% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Deckers Outdoor Corporation is $167.33, which is potential 13.96% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Wolverine World Wide Inc. appears more favorable than Deckers Outdoor Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares and 99.8% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Deckers Outdoor Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wolverine World Wide Inc. -1.45% -1.67% -25.74% -20.36% -22.78% -14.86% Deckers Outdoor Corporation -12.72% -11.1% -0.18% 22.93% 41.07% 22.14%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. had bearish trend while Deckers Outdoor Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports retailers, outdoor retailers, specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Zappos.com. The company also sells its products directly to end-user consumers through its retail stores and E-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Australis, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2016, it had 160 retail stores, including 96 concept stores and 64 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.