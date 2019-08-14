Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Reaches $23.95 52 Week Low; Emmis Communications – Class A Common (EMMS) Sellers Increased By 73.33% Their Shorts

Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS) had an increase of 73.33% in short interest. EMMS’s SI was 15,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 73.33% from 9,000 shares previously. With 31,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:EMMS)’s short sellers to cover EMMS’s short positions. The SI to Emmis Communications Corporation – Class A Common’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 7,280 shares traded. Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:EMMS) has risen 18.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EMMS News: 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications 4Q Net $12.7M; 27/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View Emmis Will Continue to Pursue Deleveraging Asset Sales; 09/03/2018 Moody’s assigns B1 rating to Hubbard Radio, LLC amended and extended 1st lien senior secured credit facilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emmis Communications Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMMS); 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms Ratings on Emmis, Including ‘B-‘ Corporate Credit Rating; 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications 4Q EPS 99c; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends “animals” comment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Emmis Communications ‘B-‘ Rtg; Outlk Remains Stbl; 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications 4Q Rev $30.1M; 10/05/2018 – Emmis Communications Posts $16.5M Tax Benefit in 4Q

The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.79 target or 9.00% below today’s $23.95 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.13 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $21.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $191.34M less. The stock decreased 4.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 779,278 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY SHR $1.92 TO $2.02; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Rev $534.1M; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.10; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q-End Inventory Down 18.5%

Among 5 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Pivotal Research maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 15 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, June 20. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $75,528 activity. KOLLAT DAVID T sold $354,728 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Wednesday, February 27. BOROMISA JEFFREY M had bought 10,000 shares worth $279,200 on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,418 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability, Vermont-based fund reported 214 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 59,518 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 16,579 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 2.68M shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 54,425 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 5,953 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,663 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And invested in 7,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,393 shares.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

