Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has 97.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Wolverine World Wide Inc. has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0.00% 18.90% 8.20% Industry Average 6.02% 22.04% 9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide Inc. N/A 33 14.41 Industry Average 567.79M 9.43B 18.11

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 5.63 2.49

$38.8 is the average target price of Wolverine World Wide Inc., with a potential upside of 41.40%. The potential upside of the peers is 61.50%. Based on the results given earlier, Wolverine World Wide Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wolverine World Wide Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wolverine World Wide Inc. -16.51% -18.77% -23.56% -11.3% -5.82% -7.71% Industry Average 2.50% 1.72% 11.38% 9.33% 25.00% 14.34%

For the past year Wolverine World Wide Inc. has -7.71% weaker performance while Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s competitors have 14.34% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.23 and has 1.92 Quick Ratio. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.71 which is 28.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s peers beat Wolverine World Wide Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; childrenÂ’s footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry, and Stride Rite brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. It directly sells its products in the United States, Canada, and countries in Europe to various customers, including department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, mass merchants and Internet retailers, and to governments and municipalities; and through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 294 retail stores in the United States and Canada, as well as 56 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.