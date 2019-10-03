Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Analysts See $0.63 EPS; Lpl Financial Increased American Tower New (AMT) Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 41.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 22,403 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 76,650 shares with $15.67 million value, up from 54,247 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $223.29. About 893,011 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $0.63 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. WWW’s profit would be $55.85M giving it 10.77 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s analysts see 21.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 457,338 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Rev $534.1M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q-End Inventory Down 18.5%; 31/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates LSF10 Wolverine Investments At ‘B’; Otlk Stable

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,200 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought $279,200 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Friday, May 31.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Wolverine World Wide, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 77.71 million shares or 2.82% less from 79.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lpl Financial Llc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV) stake by 10,140 shares to 322,101 valued at $12.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Inc (URTH) stake by 4,027 shares and now owns 7,081 shares. Vereit Inc was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 1.07% above currents $223.29 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25300 target. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.