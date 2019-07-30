Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; AMCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AMCRF) SI Decreased By 20.08%

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. WWW’s profit would be $44.39M giving it 13.85 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s analysts see 2.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 400,374 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 5.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 03/05/2018 – Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE RAISES YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.10

AMCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMCRF) had a decrease of 20.08% in short interest. AMCRF’s SI was 4.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.08% from 5.39M shares previously. With 4,700 avg volume, 917 days are for AMCOR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMCRF)’s short sellers to cover AMCRF’s short positions. It closed at $10.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Amcor plc (OTCMKTS:AMCRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amcor to sell some assets to proceed with Bemis deal, DoJ says – Seeking Alpha" on May 31, 2019.

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.86 billion. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments divisions. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The firm makes rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought 10,000 shares worth $279,200. On Wednesday, February 27 KOLLAT DAVID T sold $354,728 worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) or 9,870 shares.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, makes, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It has a 13.86 P/E ratio. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Among 5 analysts covering Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wolverine World Wide had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Thursday, February 21. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of WWW in report on Friday, February 15 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $35 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The stock of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Susquehanna.

